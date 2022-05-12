Lakeland PBS

Ponemah Man Found Dead in River After Police Pursuit

Lakeland News — May. 11 2022

A 38-year-old Ponemah man has been found dead in a river near Red Lake after fleeing from police officers.

According to a press release from the Red Lake Police Department, Delwyn Lee Cloud, Sr. fled from Red Lake Police on Monday and ran into the Battle River on the Red Lake Reservation.

Cloud disappeared from sight and Red Lake Search & Rescue members conducted a serarch until after midnight using a remote operating vehicle, but could not locate Cloud.

The search resumed Tuesday morning and Cloud was located dead in the river, just before 1:00 pm.

An autopsy will be completed and the case is under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

18-Year-Old Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash East of Brainerd

20-Year-Old Man Dies After ATV Crash Near Cass Lake

Judge Overseeing Chauvin Civil Rights Case Accepts Plea Deal

Names of Individuals in Officer-Involved Shooting Near Bowlus Released

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.