Ponemah Man Found Dead in River After Police Pursuit
A 38-year-old Ponemah man has been found dead in a river near Red Lake after fleeing from police officers.
According to a press release from the Red Lake Police Department, Delwyn Lee Cloud, Sr. fled from Red Lake Police on Monday and ran into the Battle River on the Red Lake Reservation.
Cloud disappeared from sight and Red Lake Search & Rescue members conducted a serarch until after midnight using a remote operating vehicle, but could not locate Cloud.
The search resumed Tuesday morning and Cloud was located dead in the river, just before 1:00 pm.
An autopsy will be completed and the case is under investigation.
