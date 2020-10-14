PolyMet, State Regulators Urge Supreme Court to Reinstate Mining Permits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lawyers for the proposed PolyMet cooper-nickel mine and state regulators have urged the Minnesota Supreme Court to defer to the state Department of Natural Resources and reinstate three critical permits.

Attorneys for the DNR and PolyMet argued Tuesday that the agency acted within its authority when it decided there was no need for a trial-like proceeding known as a contested case hearing. They pointed out that the agency had already held years of public environmental review and permitting proceedings. Environmentalists countered that the state Court of Appeals got it right in January when it said the hearing is required by law.

The justices did not say when they would rule.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today