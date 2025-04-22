Polling Locations Change for Some Crow Wing Co. Residents in SD6 Special Election

The state Senate District 6 special election is a week away on Tuesday, April 29th, and for this particular election, polling locations have changed for some Crow Wing County residents.

Nearly 6,000 people voted in the primary election, but many reported being turned away from precincts for being at the wrong voting location. Minnesota state statute requires that citizens voting in any election must cast their ballots at their designated voting location. Nearly 1,000 people were turned away from the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse and referred to their proper voting location during the primary election.

“On Election Day, people have to vote in their precinct,” said Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County Administrative Services Director. “If they are choosing to vote absentee, they can come to the County Courthouse and vote prior to Tuesday, April 29th. But on April 29th, Tuesday of the general election, they have to vote in their normal polling precinct.”

The following polling locations have changed for the special election:

Unorganized Crow Wing County, Precincts 1, 3, 4: residents will vote at the Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse instead of the Turn In Poachers building or Woods Event Center.

residents will vote at the instead of the Turn In Poachers building or Woods Event Center. Brainerd Ward 4 : residents will vote at Brainerd City Hall instead of St. Andrew’s Church.

residents will vote at instead of St. Andrew’s Church. Breezy Point: residents will vote at the Breezy Point Public Safety Building instead of Breezy Point City Hall.

If you’d like to find out where your polling location is, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.