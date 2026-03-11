Polk County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K-9 Bo to Department

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed its newest K-9 to the force.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that K-9 Bo, who was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by Mark “Mac” McDonough, is a 14-month-old German Shepherd from Germany. Bo’s handler is Deputy Titan Engen.

K-9 Bo and Deputy Engen will attend the McDonough K-9 School and will train in handler protection, building searches, evidence searches, tracking for suspects and/or lost persons, suspect apprehension, and narcotics detection.

Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman said in a press release that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to raise donations, as the training and equipment is costly.