Mar 11, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K-9 Bo to Department

polk county k 9 bo profile

K-9 Bo was donated recently to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and will be training at the McDonough K-9 School with Deputy Titan Engen. (Credit: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed its newest K-9 to the force.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that K-9 Bo, who was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by Mark “Mac” McDonough, is a 14-month-old German Shepherd from Germany. Bo’s handler is Deputy Titan Engen.

K-9 Bo and Deputy Engen will attend the McDonough K-9 School and will train in handler protection, building searches, evidence searches, tracking for suspects and/or lost persons, suspect apprehension, and narcotics detection.

Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman said in a press release that the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to raise donations, as the training and equipment is costly.

