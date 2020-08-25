Polk County Sheriff’s Office Learns About Pornographic Website Through Tik Tok App

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is advising parents of a pornographic website that could be easy accessible to children from the mobile app Tik Tok.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office received information today about a website that teenagers have been using called omegle.com. According to the release, teens learned about this website through a mobile app called Tik Tok. Investigators looked into the site and discovered that the site is a chat and video website that does not require a account or login to access. Inside the website, there is a link to jerkmate.com, a pornography site located on the homepage.

Investigators were sent pornography sites from other users and were asked to give users access to their social media accounts, all within just seconds of entering a chat room. Investigators were also solicited to have sexual conversations.

The sheriff’s office is reminding parents that predators use social media platforms to solicit, send and receive child pornography.

The release also attached two helpful links parents can read to help monitor their children’s mobile use.

