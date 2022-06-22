Lakeland PBS

Polk County Sheriff’s Air Boat Accident

Hanky HazeltonJun. 22 2022

At approximately 9:15 a.m. the Polk County Highway Department was installing buoys with the help of two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the use of their air boat.

While preparation was being done to install the buoys on the East side of Maple Lake in Mentor MN. A accident occurred resulting in the air boat to sink to the bottom.

Two Polk County Highway men and two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies were on board during the accident.

The Highway personal were uninjured but the two deputies were taken by private vehicle to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with non life threatening injuries.

