Polk County Sheriff Warns Of Social Security Scam
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a social security scam that they were recently notified of.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, residents have been getting calls from an individual saying that they are from the Social Security Administration. The individual is saying that they are going to take legal action against your social security number and suspend it due to suspicious activity.
The public is advised not to call the number back if they receive a message like this. Anyone with questions is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or Social Security Office.
