Feb 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Polk County Sheriff Tadman Not Seeking Re-Election, Will Retire at End of Term

james tadman resize

Polk County Sheriff James Tadman has announced he is not seeking re-election this fall and will be retiring at the end of his current term. (Contributed)

Polk County Sheriff James Tadman has announced he will not seek re-election this fall and will be retiring at the end of his current term in January 2027.

Tadman has served 38 years with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and has been the sheriff since January 2019.

In a press release issued Thursday, Tadman said that serving Polk County “has been a gift and a privilege” and that he is “deeply grateful to the residents of this county for your trust, cooperation, and support over the years.”

