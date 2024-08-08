Polk County & Mentor Fire Department to Test New Outdoor Warning Sirens

Polk County Emergency Management, in collaboration with the Mentor Fire Department, has announced they will conduct sound checks on three new outdoor warning sirens between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, August 9th.

Two of the sirens are located on Maple Lake, with the first one located at the Polk County Public Access on East Shore and the second at the Polk County Park. The third siren is located within the City of Mentor at the Mentor Fire Department.

If the sirens sound at any other time other than between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, August 9th, residents are asked to tune in to a local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or TV station for information.