Polk County Crash Leaves 16-Year-Old Bicyclist in Critical Condition

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 1 2020

A 16-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries today when he was struck by a car in Polk County.

According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, James William Hutchinson, a Thief River Falls native, and the teenage bicyclist were both traveling eastbound on Highway 92 in Eden Township when Hutchinson’s car came over a small hillcrest and struck the bicyclist.

The 16-year-old bicyclist was transported to Sanford Medical Center with specificity of the injuries being life threatening.

