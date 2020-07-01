Polk County Crash Leaves 16-Year-Old Bicyclist in Critical Condition
A 16-year-old bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries today when he was struck by a car in Polk County.
According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, James William Hutchinson, a Thief River Falls native, and the teenage bicyclist were both traveling eastbound on Highway 92 in Eden Township when Hutchinson’s car came over a small hillcrest and struck the bicyclist.
The 16-year-old bicyclist was transported to Sanford Medical Center with specificity of the injuries being life threatening.
