Polk County Accident Leaves 16-Year-old Bicyclist In Critical Condition
A 16-year-old Bicyclist suffered life threatening injuries today when he was struck by a car in Polk County according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
James William Hutchison, a Thief River Falls native, and the teenage bicyclist were both traveling eastbound on Highway 92 when Hutchison’s car came over a small hillcrest and struck the bicyclist.
The 16-year-old bicyclist was transported to Sandford Medical Center with specificity of the injuries being life threatening.
