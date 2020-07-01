Lakeland PBS

Polk County Accident Leaves 16-Year-old Bicyclist In Critical Condition

Brad Hamilton — Jul. 1 2020

A 16-year-old Bicyclist suffered life threatening injuries today when he was struck by a car in Polk County according to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

James William Hutchison, a Thief River Falls native, and the teenage bicyclist were both traveling eastbound on Highway 92 when Hutchison’s car came over a small hillcrest and struck the bicyclist.

The 16-year-old bicyclist was transported to Sandford Medical Center with specificity of the injuries being life threatening.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

