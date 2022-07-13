Lakeland PBS

Polk Co. Property Owners Impacted by Flooding Asked to Fill Out Damage Assessments

Lakeland News — Jul. 12 2022

All property owners in Polk County who sustained flood damage to their properties from April 22nd to present are being asked to complete a damage assessment survey by no later than this Friday, July 15th.

According to the Polk County website, the worst flooding damage this year happened in Crookston, Fisher, and East Grand Forks, but they say flooding also impacted many other parts of the county. It’s unknown yet if federal assistance will be available to property owners, but the county is asking people to complete the survey should the assistance be available in the future.

More information on obtaining and submitting a private property damage assessment form can by found by visiting the Polk County website. You can also call the Emergency Management department at 218-470-8263.

Damages must be to primary, non-agricultural homes. Damage must also be in an essential living space.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

