Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Political Parties To Meet To Endorse For Minnesota Governor

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 1 2018
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic and Republican activists are preparing to gather to answer one major question: Who will the two major parties endorse in the wide-open race for governor?

Endorsing conventions were set to begin Friday afternoon, with Republicans meeting in Duluth and Democrats set to gather in Rochester. The parties will also endorse candidates for a pair of U.S. Senate races and other statewide offices.

But the race to replace outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton was the main event. And there’s no guarantee Saturday’s choice will be the final word.

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty isn’t competing for the GOP endorsement and will instead run in an August primary. Democrats could unify around one of three major candidates but U.S. Rep. Tim Walz hasn’t ruled out going to a primary.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Fischbach Joins Pawlenty Campaign As His Running Mate

Dayton Enacts Capital Investment Bill, BSU And Veterans Home Projects Move Forward

Special Education Costs Rise For Minnesota Schools

Dayton Rejects GOP-Backed Tax Bill As Session Wanes

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

C said

I’m not happy with what the courts did back when I rented from this fool... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

Latest Story

Romaine Lettuce Outbreak Has Left 5 dead, Nearly 200 Sickened

NEW YORK (AP) — Four more deaths have been linked to a national food poisoning outbreak blamed on tainted lettuce, bringing the total to five.
Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Latest Stories

Romaine Lettuce Outbreak Has Left 5 dead, Nearly 200 Sickened

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Bemidji Softball Sets Up Rematch After Falling To Sartell-St. Stephen

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Bemidji Baseball Gets Big Win Over Detroit Lakes

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

Grand Rapids Baseball Wins Against Cloquet In Section 7AAA

Posted on Jun. 1 2018

The Highs & Lows Of The 2018 Legislative Session

Posted on May. 31 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.