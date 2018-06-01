Political Parties To Meet To Endorse For Minnesota Governor

Endorsing conventions were set to begin Friday afternoon, with Republicans meeting in Duluth and Democrats set to gather in Rochester. The parties will also endorse candidates for a pair of U.S. Senate races and other statewide offices.
But the race to replace outgoing Gov. Mark Dayton was the main event. And there’s no guarantee Saturday’s choice will be the final word.
Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty isn’t competing for the GOP endorsement and will instead run in an August primary. Democrats could unify around one of three major candidates but U.S. Rep. Tim Walz hasn’t ruled out going to a primary.
