Political and Private Signs Not Allowed on Public Highway Right-of-Ways

With mid-term elections coming up, political campaign and private signs can be seen on lawns as drivers pass by. However, MnDOT reminds that state law prohibits these private signs along right-of-ways on public highways.

Private signs can include, but are not limited to, lost pet signs, garage sale advertising, political posters, or other advertising signs. Highway right-of-ways are described as driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, intersection sight corners, and urban area boulevards. Signs cannot be placed on private property without consent of the owner. The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Campaign Control Act also prohibits placing advertisements on public utility poles, trees and shrubs. Painting or drawing on natural features such as rocks is also blocked by this act.

Objects like these signs are a danger for drivers and maintenance crews. If the placement of these signs contributes to a motor vehicle crash, causes injury to a person or damage to a vehicle that runs off the road, civil penalties may apply. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor.

Signage placed on a right-of-way will be removed by MnDOT workers. The signs will be available for retrieval at the closest MnDOT truck station.

More information about this law can be found on MnDOT’s website.

