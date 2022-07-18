Lakeland PBS

Political and Private Signs Not Allowed on Public Highway Right-of-Ways

Mary BalstadJul. 18 2022

With mid-term elections coming up, political campaign and private signs can be seen on lawns as drivers pass by. However, MnDOT reminds that state law prohibits these private signs along right-of-ways on public highways.

Private signs can include, but are not limited to, lost pet signs, garage sale advertising, political posters, or other advertising signs. Highway right-of-ways are described as driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, intersection sight corners, and urban area boulevards. Signs cannot be placed on private property without consent of the owner. The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Campaign Control Act also prohibits placing advertisements on public utility poles, trees and shrubs. Painting or drawing on natural features such as rocks is also blocked by this act.

Objects like these signs are a danger for drivers and maintenance crews. If the placement of these signs contributes to a motor vehicle crash, causes injury to a person or damage to a vehicle that runs off the road, civil penalties may apply. Violation of this law is a misdemeanor.

Signage placed on a right-of-way will be removed by MnDOT workers. The signs will be available for retrieval at the closest MnDOT truck station.

More information about this law can be found on MnDOT’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

MnDOT Reminds Motorists to Drive Safely in Work Zones Over Holiday Weekend

Highway 10 Between Motley and Little Falls Closed Due to Flooding

Additional Lane Reductions Along Highway 71 in Bemidji Extend Today

Highway 371 Construction Project Near Brainerd Underway

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.