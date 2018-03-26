DONATE

Cass County Police Still Looking For Missing Teen

Shirelle Moore
Mar. 26 2018
The Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports the investigation of a missing teen runaway continues.

15-year-old Dylan Joseph Vorbeck has been missing from Motley, MN since March 10th. The investigation has revealed he is possibly in the presence of a family member or other parties known to him.

Vorbeck left his home wearing a two-tone blue jacket and red shoes. He’s described as 5’5 and exactly 130 lbs with brown hair and brown hazel eyes.

Anyone with information related to the missing person is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677. You can also contact your local law enforcement with information.

