Police Standoff In Brainerd Ends Peacefully

Nathan Green
Dec. 8 2018
A police standoff in Brainerd ended peacefully when the person turned himself in to authorities Friday afternoon.

Crow Wing County officials responded to a home near Saint Mathias Road and Business Highway 71 around noon Friday on a report of an individual who may have wanted to hurt themselves. The Sheriff’s Tactical Team was called in, and the person turned himself in to authorities around 4 that afternoon.

