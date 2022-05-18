Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Baxter Woman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 53-year-old Baxter woman has gone missing, and the Baxter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Jessie Eue was reported missing by her family Wednesday morning. She was last seen at her home around 8:30 Tuesday night.

Authorities think Eue may have left on foot and was possibly wearing a black jacket, black leggings or walking pants, and tennis shoes. It’s not known what direction she was traveling or where she was headed to.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Jessie Eue, you’re asked to call 911 or the Baxter Police Department at 218-454-5090.

