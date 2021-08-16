Police Searching for Suspect Vehicle Involved in Becker Hit and Run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Becker Police Department and White Earth Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run crash in Maple Grove Township in Becker County. The crash occurred on August 12 at around 6:18 pm. The incident involved a vehicle striking two pedestrians who were working on a stalled vehicle on the 36000 block of County Highway 34 in Maple Grove Township.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The two victims have been identified as Clifford Warren, age 21, or Ogema Minnesota, and Duane Warren, 56, of White Earth Minnesota. Both victims were airlifted to a Fargo hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the white Eaarth Police Department at (218)-983-3201 or the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at (218)-847-2661.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today