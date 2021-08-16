Lakeland PBS

Police Searching for Suspect Vehicle Involved in Becker Hit and Run

Betsy Melin — Aug. 16 2021

The Becker Police Department and White Earth Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run crash in Maple Grove Township in Becker County. The crash occurred on August 12 at around 6:18 pm. The incident involved a vehicle striking two pedestrians who were working on a stalled vehicle on the 36000 block of County Highway 34 in Maple Grove Township.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The two victims have been identified as Clifford Warren, age 21, or Ogema Minnesota, and Duane Warren, 56, of White Earth Minnesota. Both victims were airlifted to a Fargo hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the white Eaarth Police Department at (218)-983-3201 or the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at (218)-847-2661.

By — Betsy Melin

