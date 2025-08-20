Police Searching for Suspect in Red Lake Stabbing

The Red Lake Police Department is searching for a suspect in a stabbing that happened this morning in Red Lake.

According to a PSA from police, a male reported begin stabbed in the new back of town area in Red Lake around 8:30 a.m. The suspect fled north through the woods from the new back of town area.

The suspect is described as begin 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slim build and a shaved head. They were wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

No further information has been released at this time. Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to contact the Red Lake Police Department.