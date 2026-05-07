May 7, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Police Respond to Shooting in Bemidji That Send Multiple to Hospital

Around 4:40 pm, a shooting in the area of 2500 Itasca Loop NW, located south of Home Depot and to the west of the youth baseball fields, was reported that sent several people to the hospital. When deputies arrived, they found three adults had been shot. The officers rendered first aid, and the victims were taken to Sanford Hospital for critical injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male who fled the area southbound towards 15th Street with a handgun. At approximately 6:40 pm, the suspect surrendered at the Law Enforcement Center without incident.

The name of the suspect has been released, but our policy is to not name suspects under the age of 18 in news stories.

Sanford Bemidji Hospital was put into lockdown as a precaution while authorities searched for the suspect.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

mpca sqk

05-07-2026

Environment

MPCA Anticipate Active Summer for Air Quality Alerts

johnson sqk

05-07-2026

Education & Government

Former Bemidji City Councilman Ron Johnson Seeks Re-Election

lopez tbnl

05-07-2026

Education & Government

Guadalupe Lopez Removed From Position as MMIR Office Director

davis sqk

05-07-2026

Breaking News

Brainerd Man Charged With Soliciting Child Through Electronic Communication