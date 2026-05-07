Police Respond to Shooting in Bemidji That Send Multiple to Hospital

Around 4:40 pm, a shooting in the area of 2500 Itasca Loop NW, located south of Home Depot and to the west of the youth baseball fields, was reported that sent several people to the hospital. When deputies arrived, they found three adults had been shot. The officers rendered first aid, and the victims were taken to Sanford Hospital for critical injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male who fled the area southbound towards 15th Street with a handgun. At approximately 6:40 pm, the suspect surrendered at the Law Enforcement Center without incident.

The name of the suspect has been released, but our policy is to not name suspects under the age of 18 in news stories.

Sanford Bemidji Hospital was put into lockdown as a precaution while authorities searched for the suspect.