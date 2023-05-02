Police Provide Update on Nevaeh Kingbird Search, Ask for Public’s Help in Finding Her

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s been more than a year and a half since Nevaeh Kingbird was last seen in Bemidji, and police officials are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Kingbird, who was 15 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen in the early morning hours of October 22, 2021 near Washington Ave. SW and Pine Grove St. SW. The Bemidji Police Department and numerous other law enforcement agencies have conducted interviews and ground searches with canine teams, as well as aerial searches, but the search continues.

The area near Washington Ave. SW and Pine Grove St. SW has been searched extensively by law enforcement and family members. But the Bemidji Police Department is requesting all residents in the Nymore area and south and east of Bemidji to check all their outbuildings, items with covers, and any other areas on their properties where someone may seek shelter.

It is believed Kingbird was wearing either a black zip-up hoodie or red hooded sweatshirt bearing a Bulls logo with headdress, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals.

If you have any information, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of MN at their website, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by using the P3 Tip Submit app.

