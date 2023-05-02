Lakeland PBS

Police Provide Update on Nevaeh Kingbird Search, Ask for Public’s Help in Finding Her

Lakeland News — May. 2 2023

Nevaeh Kingbird

Sweatshirt Kingbird may have been wearing last.
Credit: Bemidji Police Department

Sandals Nevaeh may have been wearing.
Credit: Bemidji Police Department

It’s been more than a year and a half since Nevaeh Kingbird was last seen in Bemidji, and police officials are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Kingbird, who was 15 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen in the early morning hours of October 22, 2021 near Washington Ave. SW and Pine Grove St. SW. The Bemidji Police Department and numerous other law enforcement agencies have conducted interviews and ground searches with canine teams, as well as aerial searches, but the search continues.

The area near Washington Ave. SW and Pine Grove St. SW has been searched extensively by law enforcement and family members. But the Bemidji Police Department is requesting all residents in the Nymore area and south and east of Bemidji to check all their outbuildings, items with covers, and any other areas on their properties where someone may seek shelter.

It is believed Kingbird was wearing either a black zip-up hoodie or red hooded sweatshirt bearing a Bulls logo with headdress, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals.

If you have any information, please contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of MN at their website, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by using the P3 Tip Submit app.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council to Hire Recruitment Consultant for City Manager Search

Beltrami Co. Board Approves Development of Housing Trust Fund Ordinance

In Business: Bemidji’s Lumberjack Shack Reopens with New Owners, New Plans on the Horizon

Citizens’ Climate Lobby in Bemidji Holds ‘Healthy Forests, Healthy Climate’ Presentation

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.