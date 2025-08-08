Aug 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Police Officer Shoots Man Wielding Knife in Walker

A man wielding a knife was shot by law enforcement in Walker on Friday evening.

The man was reported to be inside the Dollar General store near Minnesota Avenue and Highway 34.

According to police radio traffic, law enforcement from numerous agencies responded, and as the man fled northbound across Minnesota Avenue, he was shot through the arm by one of the officers at the scene. The man then dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

Walker Police Chief Peter Anderley told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the wounds did not appear to be life-threatening. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

