Police Officer, Red Lake Band Member Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash

Flags have been ordered at half-staff today after two people, including a Red Lake police officer, were killed in a two-vehicle crash this morning.

The collision happened on Highway 1 east of Red Lake. The victims have been identified as Officer Jesse Branch and Red Lake Band member Alan Lussier Jr.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says Branch was responding to a call at the time of the crash. Branch had recently joined the North Country First Responders and was supposed to have picked up his gear today.

Red Lake Nation has ordered flags at half-staff on all tribal buildings and enterprises for Lussier and Branch, and tonight, Gov. Tim Walz also ordered flags to be lowered.

In Bemidji, first responders who assisted after the crash raised flags over Highway 2, and officers provided an escort for Branch through Beltrami County.

No further details have been released on the crash at this time. The Red Lake Department of Public Safety says the incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol and the FBI.