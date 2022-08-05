Police: No Victim Found in Shooting at Mall of America

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota confirm three gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, but say no one appears to have been hurt. Bloomington police say they are searching for two people.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with three apparent gunshots. A mall spokesman says the mall will reopen Friday with more mall security and police on site.

The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot.

