Police Need Your Help Finding Missing Man

The White Bear Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jeffrey Eckblad, 46, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Eckblad was last seen at his home on Jan. 20 and because of his health concerns, family and authorities are concerned. He also doesn’t have a vehicle so Eckblad may be on foot or using public transportation.

Eckblad is described as 6 feet one inch tall with brown eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a white or tan parka, jeans and flip flops.

If you have any information on Jeffrey Eckblad’s whereabouts please contact the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511 or dial 911.