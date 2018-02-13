Police Need Help In Finding Missing Teen
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl, Bali Mariah Frazer. Bali was last seen on February 12th a little after noon in Grand Rapids. She was seen leaving a meeting in the area. No one has heard from her since.
Bali is 5’3″ and weights 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Bali should contact investigator Mark Greiner of the Itasca County’s Sheriff’s Office at (218) 326-3477.
