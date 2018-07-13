Lakeland PBS
Police Need Assistance in Finding Cemetery Thieves

Jul. 13 2018
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received several complaints of flower vases being taken from the local cemeteries. The flower vases are copper and are attached to the tombstones. These thefts have been reported from three different cemeteries around the Little Falls area and Upsala, MN.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in this matter. If you see anything suspicious or have any information regarding these thefts please call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

