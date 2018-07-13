Police Need Assistance in Finding Cemetery Thieves
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have received several complaints of flower vases being taken from the local cemeteries. The flower vases are copper and are attached to the tombstones. These thefts have been reported from three different cemeteries around the Little Falls area and Upsala, MN.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in this matter. If you see anything suspicious or have any information regarding these thefts please call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More
Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More
great... Read More
... Read More