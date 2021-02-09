Lakeland PBS

Police: Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Someone was taken into custody Tuesday following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic in which multiple people were shot, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn’t know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn’t have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained as of 11:42 a.m. and that there was no further threat to the public’s safety.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking information. A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said members of its enforcement group were headed to the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Related Posts

564 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths Reported Monday in MN

Tom Brady’s Connection to Small Minnesotan Town

1,054 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Reported Friday

17 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,410 New Cases Reported Thursday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.