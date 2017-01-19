Police Looking For Person of Interest
The Bemidji Police Department took to social media to seek the public’s input on identifying a person of interest.
Bemidji Police is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in regards to an ongoing investigation.
If you know this person, please private message the Bemidji Police Department via Facebook, or call Officer Dobie at 218-556-7048. When contacting law enforcement please reference PHOTO 166 when speaking with the Officer or leaving a message.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More
Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More
It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More
You left out the Paula Bunions!!!... Read More