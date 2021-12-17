Police Investigating TiKToK Trend Encouraging Violence at School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports they’re investigating a TiKToK trend that is indicating widespread violence to schools nationwide tomorrow, December 17. There is no indication of a nationwide specific threat at this time.

The Morrison County’s Sheriff’s Office is investigating this TiKToK trend not based on a specific threat, but because they want their residents to be aware they are currently investigating information that was brought to their attention by the Royalton School District.

The information was regarding a video of a social media post that may have identified three school districts in Morrison County; Little Falls School District, Royalton School District and Pierz School District. At this time, the sheriff’s office has not been able to identify or verify the specific post or parties who may be responsible.

The sheriff’s office along with the Little Falls, Pierz and Royalton Police Departments, and

local schools take this matter very seriously. If anyone is aware of potential threats to our local schools, please call our Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233. Information about criminal activity should always be reported to local law enforcement and your first call should be 911 to report any crime in progress.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reminds all parents to pay attention and inquire about their children’s social media communications.

