Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Police Investigating Body Found In Cass Lake

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 16 2018
Cass County police are looking into the death of a juvenile female.

The report came in to the Cass County sheriff’s office last Friday, January 12th a little after 8 in the morning.

Officers responded and found the body of the deceased juvenile female.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

There is no threat to public safety and no further information will be released pending final autopsy results.

Shirelle Moore
