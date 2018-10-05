Lakeland PBS
Police Escort Sneaky Beaver From Bemidji Hotel

Nathan Green
Oct. 4 2018
Police officers are known to respond to many different situations, but earlier today, the Bemidji Police Department squared off with an angry beaver.

Officers were called to the DoubleTree Hotel to remove the trespassing critter. When they arrived, officers had to locate the sneaky beaver, who was found hiding under a vehicle. They were able to successfully capture the little guy and released him near the lake away from the hotel.

On a Facebook post, the police department said they advised the beaver not to return again or he would be arrested. The post also went on to cheer the BSU Beaver football team and wish them luck at their homecoming game this weekend.

