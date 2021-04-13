Lakeland PBS

Police Chief Believes Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Meant to Use Taser

Lakeland News — Apr. 12 2021

The police chief in a Minneapolis suburb where a Black man was fatally shot on Sunday during a traffic stop says he believes the female officer who fired intended to use a taser, not a handgun.

Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright as “an accidental discharge.” Wright died Sunday in Brooklyn Center.

Wright’s death sparked violent protests, with officers in riot gear clashing with demonstrators into Monday morning. The Minneapolis area was already on edge because of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the first of four police officers charged in George Floyd’s death.

Gov. Walz called for a temporary 7 PM nighttime curfew for Monday night for Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Dakota Counties. The Minnesota Twins, Wild, and Timberwolves also postponed games scheduled for Monday due to the situation.

