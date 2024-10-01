Police Chase Ends in Little Falls After Suspect Crashes Into Football Field Fence

A 32-year-old Hewitt man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Morrison County that stared near the Camp Ripley main gate and ended at the Little Falls High School football field.

The incident started around 10:20 last night. The Sheriff’s Office says their chase started when a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for expired registration and loud exhaust.

The vehicle fled south on Haven Road at speeds of 99 miles per hour. It then entered Highway 371 and exited on Highway 27 in Little Falls.

The deputy discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns for the public. Officers located the vehicle near Little Falls High School, and the vehicle entered the football field area and crashed into the fence.

The driver, Jordan Warner, was taken into custody and is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending formal charges. He was arrested for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, first-degree damage to property, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.