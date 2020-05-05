Police Attempting to Locate Suspect Involved In Firearm Assault In Merrifield

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Deputies and officers throughout Crow Wing County assisted in looking for a suspect who was wearing a handkerchief over their face when they discharged a firearm from their vehicle, while chasing the victim.

According to a report from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on May 3rd at approximately 12:24 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of an assault involving a firearm taking place in the area of the 22000 block of County Road 4, just north of Merrifield.

Deputies and officers from the Nisswa, Crosslake, Brainerd, Breezy Point, Minnesota State Patrol, and Pequot Lakes Police Departments assisted with attempting to locate the suspect. Numerous witnesses were identified at the scene, and the suspect was driving a black sedan while wearing a handkerchief over their face, and discharged the firearm from the vehicle while chasing the victim.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749. “Public safety is paramount and we want the community to be aware that we are actively investigating this case and any leads we obtain,” said Sheriff Scott Goddard. Goddard believes this is an isolated incident, but is asking that anyone in the area of the 22000 block of County Road 4 to check their surveillance cameras systems for a black sedan coming or going from that area between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on May 3rd.

