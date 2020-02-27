Police Asking For Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle in Bemidji
The Bemidji Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a stolen vehicle that was taken from the downtown area on February 22nd. The vehicle is a white Chevy Silverado with a Minnesota license plate 340VPD.
The vehicle has a rusty bumper, rusty wheel wells and a black tonneau cover.
Contact law enforcement at 218-333-9111 if you know where the vehicle is located or have seen the vehicle.
