Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Bemidji Man

A Bemidji man is still missing since December and the Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding him.

35-year old Matthew Asa was last seen at his residence at Northland Apartments on the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW, on Christmas Eve. He has had no contact with friends or family since he was reported missing.

According to the the Bemidji Police Department, Asa is five feet and seven inches, weighs about 195 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve maroon shirt with wings on the front, black tennis shoes and khaki pants. Matthew currently has a shaved head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

