Police Asking for Help in Finding Missing Bemidji Teen

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Alli Fairbanks.

Fairbanks was last seen in the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue. She is described as 5’8″ tall and 135 lbs., and she has blue eyes and black hair worn in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing pink and red pajama pants, a black long sleeve shirt with a large front logo, and black and white shoes.

If you have any information regarding Alli Fairbanks’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

