Police Arrest Husband After Death of Wife In Little Falls

A man was arrested and has been booked into the Morrison County Jail on probable cause second-degree murder after the death of his wife in Little Falls over the weekend.

On Saturday, February 6, the Little Falls Police Department sent out a press release asking for help from the public in locating Jeanine Greyblood, 37, of Little Falls.

According to the release, Jeanine was last seen on the 1000 Block of Broadway West at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a grey pullover, black yoga pants and red boots.

However, the missing person alert was canceled after Jeanine was found dead under suspicious circumstances around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.

The Little Falls Police Department arrested Jeanine’s husband, 30-year-old Jonathan Greyblood of Little Falls, in connection with Jeanine’s death. According to the release, Jonathan Greyblood contacted the police to report Jeanine’s disappearance on Saturday.

Jonathan Greyblood was taken into custody at about 1:05 p.m. on Sunday and has been booked into the Morrison County Jail. Formal charges are expected later this week.

Jeanine will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Little Falls Police Department is being assisted with its investigation by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Morrison and Todd County sheriff’s offices, the Little Falls and Brainerd fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

