Lakeland PBS

Police Are Attempting To Locate A Suspect Involved In A Firearm Assault In Merrifield

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 5 2020

Deputies and officers throughout Crow Wing County assisted in looking for a suspect who was wearing a handkerchief over their face when they discharged a firearm from their vehicle, while chasing the victim.

According to a report from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on May 3rd at approximately 12:24 p.m., the sheriff’s  office received a report of an assault involving a firearm taking place in the area of the 22000 block of County Road 4, just north of Merrifield.

Deputies and officers from the Nisswa, Crosslake, Brainerd, Breezy Point, Minnesota State Patrol, and Pequot Lakes Police Departments assisted with attempting to locate the suspect. Numerous witnesses were identified at the scene, and the suspect was driving a black sedan while wearing a handkerchief over their face, and discharged the firearm from the vehicle while chasing the victim.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749. “Public safety is paramount and we want the community to be aware that we are actively investigating this case and any leads we obtain,” said Sheriff Scott Goddard. Goddard believes this is an isolated incident, but is asking that anyone in the area of the 22000 block of County Road 4 to check their surveillance cameras systems for a black sedan coming or going from that area between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on May 3rd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Update: 11-Year-Old Boy Missing Near Ironton Found Safe

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office Responds To Call For Help

Shooting In Brainerd After Juveniles Paid For Marijuana With Counterfeit Money

Juvenile Shot in Oak Lawn Township After Drug Deal Incident

Latest Stories

Bemidji Man Dies In A Two-Vehicle Crash

Posted on May. 5 2020

Mack Excited to Be First-Ever Beaver Drafted by Minnesota Whitecaps

Posted on May. 5 2020

Bemidji Coaches and Student-Athletes Play "Jacks" Bingo

Posted on May. 5 2020

Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Posted on May. 4 2020

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

Posted on May. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.