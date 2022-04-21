Lakeland PBS

Police: 5 Dead in Duluth Home After Report of Mental Crisis

Lakeland News — Apr. 20 2022

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say five people were found dead inside a Duluth, Minnesota, home after police received a report of a male experiencing a mental health crisis.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken says police got an initial request to check on someone in nearby Hermantown, which led them to the Duluth home where authorities found the bodies. Tusken called it an “unimaginable tragedy.” He said a dog was also found deceased.

Police are investigating. It is believed that all of the deceased were related, but the nature of the relationship was not released.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Coast Guard Cutter Arrives at New Home Port in Minnesota

Minnesota Trial Set for Florida Man in Human Smuggling Case

MN COVID Numbers Greatly Improved, But New Sub-Variant Being Monitored

State Rep. Jen Schultz of Duluth Challenges Stauber for 8th District Seat

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.