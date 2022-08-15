Pole Barn Destroyed in Fire in Carlton County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pole building was destroyed in a fire that happened on Saturday in Carlton County.

A little before midnight on August 13th, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passerby who believed a house was on fire in Skelton Township. It was later determined that the structure was a pole building.

After responding to the scene, sheriff’s deputies learned that the owner of the home had used a wood stove in the pole barn earlier that night.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported, but the building and its contents were considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today