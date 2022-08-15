Pole Barn Destroyed in Fire in Carlton County
A pole building was destroyed in a fire that happened on Saturday in Carlton County.
A little before midnight on August 13th, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a passerby who believed a house was on fire in Skelton Township. It was later determined that the structure was a pole building.
After responding to the scene, sheriff’s deputies learned that the owner of the home had used a wood stove in the pole barn earlier that night.
According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, no injuries were reported, but the building and its contents were considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.