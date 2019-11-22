Lakeland PBS

Polaris Names Choi As Interim CEO

Chaz MootzNov. 22 2019

Polaris has named Nancy McGuire Choi the Interim CEO of Polaris. This comes after long-time CEO Bradley Myles’ departure from Polaris, Myles dedicated 15 years of service and tremendous contributions to the anti-trafficking field.

Choi served as Polaris’s chief operating officer for the past two and a half years, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the organization as well as the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Choi also is a social sector executive with 15 years of experience in nonprofit management, technology innovation, and international development. Choi has agreed to serve in this role as the Polaris board of directors undertakes a nationwide search for the right leader to guide the organization into this new era.

Polaris continues to be led by a seasoned, deeply committed executive team and their ambitious plans are unchanged. Over 125 staff members of Polaris remain committed to scaling the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline to reach more victims and survivors, infusing the field with actionable data and insight, finding systems-level solutions to end sex and labor trafficking, and bringing new partners into the movement.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Polaris ATVs From Minnesota Recalled For Fire, Burn Hazards

TIP411 Program Helps Find Deerwood Burglar

Latest Stories

Nisswa Board Of Directors Seek New President

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

Free Admission To Minnesota State Parks And Recreation Areas Day After Thanksgiving

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Taking on Struggling Chargers

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

BSU Men's Basketball Falls To Minnesota Crookston

Posted on Nov. 22 2019

Bemidji Jaycees Donate More Than $10,000 To Local Organizations

Posted on Nov. 21 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.