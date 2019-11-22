Polaris Names Choi As Interim CEO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Polaris has named Nancy McGuire Choi the Interim CEO of Polaris. This comes after long-time CEO Bradley Myles’ departure from Polaris, Myles dedicated 15 years of service and tremendous contributions to the anti-trafficking field.

Choi served as Polaris’s chief operating officer for the past two and a half years, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the organization as well as the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Choi also is a social sector executive with 15 years of experience in nonprofit management, technology innovation, and international development. Choi has agreed to serve in this role as the Polaris board of directors undertakes a nationwide search for the right leader to guide the organization into this new era.

Polaris continues to be led by a seasoned, deeply committed executive team and their ambitious plans are unchanged. Over 125 staff members of Polaris remain committed to scaling the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline to reach more victims and survivors, infusing the field with actionable data and insight, finding systems-level solutions to end sex and labor trafficking, and bringing new partners into the movement.

