Polaris ATVs From Minnesota Recalled For Fire, Burn Hazards

Mal Meyer
Mar. 28 2017
One of the affected models. Courtesy Polaris.

A recall has been issued for two types of Polaris all-terrain vehicles due to burn and fire hazards that they can pose to riders. So far, the Minnesota company has received notice of nearly 800 incidents involving the models, including reports of warped, melted or burned side panels.

47 fires have been attributed to the ATVs, with four people suffering minor burn injuries, according to a recall notice.

The models recalled include both the 2015 and 2016 of the Sportsman 850 and Sportsman 1000 ATV models. A right side panel heat shield can melt, which could cause burns and create a fire hazard. In addition, in 2015 Sportsman 1000 ATVs, the exhaust springs can stretch and damage the exhaust seal, which can result in exhaust leaks and pose burn and fire hazards.

“Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Sportsman 850” or “Sportsman 1000” is printed on the side of the steering column. The ATVs were sold in several colors. The model number is located on the fuel tank cover.

The following models are included in the recall:

Courtesy Polaris

This will affect about 19,200 units, which were sold at dealers nationwide for between $8,500 and $15,000. The models were made in the United States, and came from the distributing site in Medina, Minnesota.

Consumers should immediate stop using the recalled models and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Any consumers can contact the company at (800) 76502747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off-Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The recall was issued on March 21st.

Crosby Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

A Crosby motorcyclist was injured outside Aitkin, after he crashed into a ditch. The incident happened around 6:30 on Saturday night. Lonnie
Posted on Mar. 28 2017

