Apr 17, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Pohlkamp Signs 2-Year Entry Level Contract With San Jose Sharks

Baxter’s Eric Pohlkamp has signed a two-year entry level contract with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

The defenseman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by San Jose but has spent the last three years playing in college. He was first at Bemidji State before transferring to the University of Denver, where he won a national title this past season.

This year, the former Brainerd Warrior was among the best defensemen in the NCAA, leading the group in goals (18) and points (39) and was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

kate thayer northome kelliher girls basketball

04-17-2026

Sports

Northome/Kelliher’s Thayer Commits To Play Basketball at NDSCS

bsu softball generic sqk

04-16-2026

Sports

BSU Softball Splits Doubleheader With MSU Moorhead in Home Opener

bsu baseball generic

04-16-2026

Sports

BSU Baseball Swept by UMD in Home Opener Doubleheader

brainerd warriors baseball generic new bg sqk

04-16-2026

Sports

Brainerd Baseball Falls to Sauk Rapids-Rice After Losing Early Lead