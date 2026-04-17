Pohlkamp Signs 2-Year Entry Level Contract With San Jose Sharks

Baxter’s Eric Pohlkamp has signed a two-year entry level contract with the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.

The defenseman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by San Jose but has spent the last three years playing in college. He was first at Bemidji State before transferring to the University of Denver, where he won a national title this past season.

This year, the former Brainerd Warrior was among the best defensemen in the NCAA, leading the group in goals (18) and points (39) and was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award finalist.