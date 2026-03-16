Mar 17, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Pohlkamp Named NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year Amidst Record-Setting Season at Denver

In his second season at the University of Denver, Eric Pohlkamp was named the 2025-26 NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year and is the fourth straight Pioneer to earn the award, with Zeev Buium (Vancouver Canucks) winning it the previous two years. The three-time NCHC Defenseman of the Week adds the award, along with First Team NCHC All-Conference honors, to his trophy case this season.

The former Brainerd Warrior has 17 goals so far, breaking the NCHC single-season record for a defenseman while tallying 34 points. He also leads all NCAA blueliners in both those categories this year.

Pohlkamp, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the San Jose Sharks, leads the Pios in power play goals (five), game winning goals (three), and in blocks (67).

Denver will host Minnesota Duluth in the NCHC Championship on Saturday, Mar. 21.

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