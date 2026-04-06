Apr 6, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Pohlkamp a ‘Hat Trick Finalist’ for College Hockey’s 2026 Hobey Baker Award

Baxter’s Eric Pohlkamp was named one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker award, which is given annually to the top player in Division I college hockey.

Currently a junior at Denver, the defenseman is a former Brainerd Warrior who was drafted by the San Jose Sharks and played his freshman year at Bemidji State. He leads all NCAA blue liners this season with 18 goals and 39 points, helping propel his team to the Frozen Four, where they will play Michigan.

Minnesota Duluth’s Max Plante and Michigan’s T.J. Hughes are the other two finalists for the award. The winner will be announced on Friday, Apr. 10, the day between the national semifinals and championship game.

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