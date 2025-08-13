Pohlads Will Not Sell Twins, Fans ‘Disappointed’ by Announcement

Flurries are usually reserved for the winter months here in Minnesota, but what the Twins and their fanbase have experienced over the past two-and-a-half weeks feels more like a blizzard.

It got a whole lot colder Wednesday when the Pohlad family announced their plans to no longer sell the team, instead adding two limited partnership groups as investors while they remain the principal owners of the franchise. It’s a move that has garnered strong reactions from Twins fans.

“Disappointed more than anything else,” said Jared Rubado, a lifelong Twins fan and the Bemidji Pioneer’s sports editor. “It’s been a tumultuous 41 years, even with the two World Series [in 1987 and 1991], but I’m only 29, so I didn’t get to see those. And I think patience was wearing thin, especially over the last year and a half.”

“I thought after this year that there was no way that they could keep the team,” said Shawn Campbell, who became a Twins fan when he moved to Minnesota in 1998. “And then to hear that they are not selling feels like a slap in the face and feels like we’ve been slapped in the face over and over and over again by the Pohlads.”

Twins fans watched helplessly as the team’s roster was gutted at the July 31 trade deadline, a move some thought was made to save money and make the team more enticing to prospective buyers. The Twins have been on the market since October of last year and they had a promising buyer in billionaire Justin Ishbia, but in February he chose to increase his minority stake in the White Sox instead.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted at a press conference during the All-Star break that ”there will be a transaction there,” but it appears this particular transaction is not the one fans were hoping for.

“Now that we have clarity on it, that he was referring to two minority owner groups that ultimately leads to the Pohlads staying in charge? Yeah, I have a sour taste in my mouth,” said Rubado. “And it’s not going to go away probably for the rest of the week.”

“To just keep having your hopes up and your hopes up, and then they just get shot down, and we’re here again with the Pohlad pocket protectors not wanting to spend money on the team, and if they don’t want to spend money, why should I spend my money?” asked Campbell. “I don’t want to go to any games. I’m not going to watch any games on TV. I’m not going to listen on the radio. I don’t even want to wear my Twins gear, that’s how disappointed I am.”