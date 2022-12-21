Lakeland PBS

Pohl Children’s Foundation Holds Annual Christmas Party at the Castle

Hanky HazeltonDec. 20 2022

A non-profit foundation in Baxter is spreading joy this holiday season for children who have lost a loved one.

Suz Pohl, who started the Pohl Children’s Foundation, lost three children of her own to a rare genetic disease called spinocerebellar ataxia type 7. Knowing all too well how losing someone can affect a family, she wanted to provide them happiness with a Christmas party.

To remember the lives of her three children Kegan, age 25, Bracken, age 7, and Mearan, age 2, Suz felt led to start a foundation in their honor. This organization helps families going through illness, disease, and the passing of someone they love. The foundation gives out sunshine kits for children going through very difficult illnesses and also helps out their siblings.

“Anyone who wants, needs, or wishes to speak with somebody, whatever it is, even if you just want to speak, you just want to sit down and pour your heart out, Suz is there for you,” said Pohl Children’s Foundation volunteer Sheila Swenson.

At their 2nd annual North Pohl Christmas at the Castle on Saturday, held at Miller Castle near Merrifield, they had many activities and a catered meal for families. The event also had arts and crafts, massages for adults, and, of course, a chance to get a picture with Santa.

Also at the event were members of the area Masonic Lodge, who brought in a safety program kit for the kids. The Minnesota KidsID Child Safety Program takes a DNA sample, fingerprints, and a digital picture and voice recording of a child. That information is put into an envelope in the case a child goes missing, gets lost, or is abducted.

After the information is collected and stored to a thumb drive, it is handed to the parent or guardian for safe keeping. The information is deleted from the program and is only in possession of the child’s parent.

To keep bringing joy and happiness for families battling an illness, the Pohl Children’s Foundation is asking for the public’s help with donations and contact information for families, parents, and guardians of children in need of their services. For more information, you can visit their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

