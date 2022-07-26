Plenty of Ribs for Everyone at 2022 Brainerd Street Fest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Now in its 20th year, the Cub Foods Ribfest took place in downtown Brainerd as part of a special two-day event this past weekend.

Street Fest, an annual celebration from the Brainerd Jaycees, lets visitors hear live music, indulge in some adult beverages, and partake in rib tasting. The volunteer-run organization helps build leadership skills and host events like this one.

On day one, ribs are prepped, music is previewed, and the vendors start to roll in. On the second day, the grills are fired up and the cook-off begins. Everything besides the ribs are made from scratch, but all of the sauces are kept secret from each vendor.

After all the barbecue is taken off the grill and taste tested by everyone, a winner is declared. This year, Stumble Inn took 1st place, the Tipsy Smoker 2nd, and Shep’s on 6th came in 3rd. The People’s Choice Award went to Jake Brant of State Farm insurance, and Dunmire’s was recognized for the Best Booth.

