Lakeland PBS

Plenty of Ribs for Everyone at 2022 Brainerd Street Fest

Hanky HazeltonJul. 25 2022

Now in its 20th year, the Cub Foods Ribfest took place in downtown Brainerd as part of a special two-day event this past weekend.

Street Fest, an annual celebration from the Brainerd Jaycees, lets visitors hear live music, indulge in some adult beverages, and partake in rib tasting. The volunteer-run organization helps build leadership skills and host events like this one.

On day one, ribs are prepped, music is previewed, and the vendors start to roll in. On the second day, the grills are fired up and the cook-off begins. Everything besides the ribs are made from scratch, but all of the sauces are kept secret from each vendor.

After all the barbecue is taken off the grill and taste tested by everyone, a winner is declared. This year, Stumble Inn took 1st place, the Tipsy Smoker 2nd, and Shep’s on 6th came in 3rd. The People’s Choice Award went to Jake Brant of State Farm insurance, and Dunmire’s was recognized for the Best Booth.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Brainerd Schools Welcome New Principals and Assistant Principals

Armed Forces Veterans Tribute Day in Brainerd Honors Those Who Served

Kids Go “Under the Sea” at Crow Wing Co. 4-H Day Camp

Public Land Sale Auction Next Friday in Crow Wing County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.